MI engineering hyd
Staircases & Railings in Hyderabad
Reviews (5)
    Hello Sir,


    We are the leading Engineering & Fabrication Industry in Hyderabad providing the following services form the last 10 years.


    ( FABRICATION in MS, SS BRIGHT IRON & BRASS )


    Grills 

    Gates

    Sliding GatesTelescopic GatesRailings

    Spirals

    Staircase

    Rolling Shutters, Gear Shutters,Motor Shutters.

    and heavy structure trusses sheds.

    (Sky lights)

    Poly carbonate sheds

    Dome

    Roof Garden

    Shading for vehiclesShading for walkways

    Canopies

    Day lighting panels for sheds

    dry stone cladding clamps


    For More details log on to www.mief.co

    Prop. Mr. Mohd Multani


    Cell    : 98850-21404

             : 92462-61404


    iron and fabrication works
    hyderabad
    houzz
    8-3-228/678/1323 sri ram nagar, yousufguda
    500045 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9246261404 www.mief.co

    mohammed junaid
    They show the results good industry hard-working much more to meet today's quality challenges. Management and helpful staff
    almost 4 years ago
    dulhe raja
    No 1 work shop
    over 2 years ago
    Nadan Parinda
    they work like a satisfaction for us... im fully satisfied with MI engineering and with their working process, great job.
    almost 4 years ago
