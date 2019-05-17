Your browser is out-of-date.

Shilpshala
Architects in Gurgaon
    Shilpshala

    is a space design and analysis studio, working on contemporary, cost

    effective and alternative techniques for construction and interior design. The Team comprises of

    enthusiasts working with a common goal of sustainability in Human environs.


    We work as an association of architects, Electrical

    engineers, HVAC Engineers, Energy efficiency and other allied experts offering

    specialized services in Urban Design, Architecture, Landscape design, Furniture

    design, Interior Design, Cost effective designs and Project Execution /

    Management.


    The

    Studio has done varied projects in different heads of Architecture,

    Landscaping, Interior Design and furniture design. We have our own Furniture

    design, analysis and execution workshop at Gurgaon.


    have a team of well qualified multi-disciplinary

    specialists and consultants and have been able to achieve a high level of

    quality and efficiency in projects of distinction. This includes Commercial,

    institutional and Residential complexes.


    Shilpshala

    is also associated with various NGO’s like Save Aravalis and RDCA

    with a goal to give back what we take from nature, hence satisfying our social

    & moral inhibitions.  

    Service areas
    Gurgaon
    Address
    C-71, Sushant lok phase 3, Sector 57
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-1244154255

    Reviews

    Somveer Singh
    Friendly staff
    over 1 year ago
    Aarif Khan
    Punctuality nothing here
    9 months ago
    ashish vashist
    They are one the best in town.
    8 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
