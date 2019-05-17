Shilpshala
is a space design and analysis studio, working on contemporary, cost
effective and alternative techniques for construction and interior design. The Team comprises of
enthusiasts working with a common goal of sustainability in Human environs.
We work as an association of architects, Electrical
engineers, HVAC Engineers, Energy efficiency and other allied experts offering
specialized services in Urban Design, Architecture, Landscape design, Furniture
design, Interior Design, Cost effective designs and Project Execution /
Management.
The
Studio has done varied projects in different heads of Architecture,
Landscaping, Interior Design and furniture design. We have our own Furniture
design, analysis and execution workshop at Gurgaon.
have a team of well qualified multi-disciplinary
specialists and consultants and have been able to achieve a high level of
quality and efficiency in projects of distinction. This includes Commercial,
institutional and Residential complexes.
Shilpshala
is also associated with various NGO’s like Save Aravalis and RDCA
with a goal to give back what we take from nature, hence satisfying our social
& moral inhibitions.
- Service areas
- Gurgaon
- Address
-
C-71, Sushant lok phase 3, Sector 57
122001 Gurgaon
India
+91-1244154255