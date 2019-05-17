Shilpshala

is a space design and analysis studio, working on contemporary, cost

effective and alternative techniques for construction and interior design. The Team comprises of

enthusiasts working with a common goal of sustainability in Human environs.





We work as an association of architects, Electrical

engineers, HVAC Engineers, Energy efficiency and other allied experts offering

specialized services in Urban Design, Architecture, Landscape design, Furniture

design, Interior Design, Cost effective designs and Project Execution /

Management.





The

Studio has done varied projects in different heads of Architecture,

Landscaping, Interior Design and furniture design. We have our own Furniture

design, analysis and execution workshop at Gurgaon.





have a team of well qualified multi-disciplinary

specialists and consultants and have been able to achieve a high level of

quality and efficiency in projects of distinction. This includes Commercial,

institutional and Residential complexes.





Shilpshala

is also associated with various NGO’s like Save Aravalis and RDCA

with a goal to give back what we take from nature, hence satisfying our social

& moral inhibitions.