Bangalore-based design firm MY DESIGN WORLD is the interior design firm established with a vision to introduce a one-stop solution to all home décor needs. The USP (Unique Selling Proposition) of the Turnkey Interior design firm offers various design solutions for residential, commercial, and office space with equal ease. They work on the principle of trust and honesty to provide excellent and quality services to their clients. The firm's young designers approach the clients with a fresh perspective, an open mind and a keen eye for details to transform many dream turnkey projects into a reality for the clients' with their creative insight.





Services and Products

MY DESIGN WORLD specializes in high-end residential projects, luxury resorts, commercial and office spaces, and renovation work of the projects' interior and exterior. They offer services for both residential and commercial buildings. Their services include:

Project management and execution

Interior design and decoration

Modular kitchen design

Bathroom design

Civil works

Electrical fitting and light designs

Plumbing and water works

Home automation solutions

Renovation and refurbishing





In short, they are the Turnkey Interior solution provider that provides their expert services in Designing the project, Project management and execution, Turnkey or Design and implementation. Their services are unique since they can offer a one-stop solution to the entire home décor requirement.





Design Philosophy

The mantra that the professionals of MY DESIGN WORLD follow is "We create Happy Homes." They have a futuristic and straightforward design philosophy and work to achieve a unique aesthetic appeal irrespective of the project's budget. They are very transparent with the clients and honest with their work and projects. If they can style lavish luxury home, then they can also create a minimalist home within a budget. They provide the most professional services with the utmost professionalism at an affordable price. They sum up their design philosophy and décor style to be a 'dream comes true' for the clients, with their dreams given a form with the expertise of the design experts of the firm.





Signature Project and Style

The professionals of the MY DESIGN WORLD signature style lies in satisfying the clients. They are flexible and adaptive in their creativity, listen to the client’s requirements, understand what they want and give their aspiration an aesthetic shape with their expertise. Their design follows the customer’s inspiration that blends with the artistic ambition of the MY DESIGN WORLD designers. However, when it comes to the choice of the materials, they love to work with glass, metal and wood.





Awards and Accolades

Their most extraordinary award and achievement are their returning customers and clients who recommend them to their friends and family. In fact, a satisfied international client for whom the MY DESIGN WORLD Designs had designed the office has hired them for all the company's future projects.





Future Plans

The future plan of MY DESIGN WORLD Designs is to grow with its customers. They have their completed and on-going projects in Bangalore. However, in future, they want to focus on Bangalore. In the next 12 months, they want to work as a team for the utmost client’s happiness and satisfaction. The target market will remain the High-end residential houses and luxury projects.

Get Connected

You can contact MY DESIGN WORLD Designs by calling them directly on +91 9741104444. You can also connect them by dropping a mail at sales@mydesignworld.com. However, they prefer the call over email. So feel free to contact at your convenience. If they miss the call, expect the return call any time soon. When the message received via Homify, they call to validate the authenticity of the lead. If the service requirement is within the firm's range, they contact the client for discussion. Once the meeting reaches the final stage, they contact the client with project proposals and the services' terms and conditions.



