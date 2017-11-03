Your browser is out-of-date.

Masha Infrastructure LLP
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Masha infrastructure LLP is an innovative office design and builds a company, providing fully integrated contemporary office design and project management and construction services in Bangalore. With an expert team of office and interior design consultants, we offer full, turnkey design and build service, which includes initial concept design, visuals, detailed designs and costing as well as full project management.

    Services
    • design
    • Contractors
    • Office interiors execution
    • tiles work
    • false ceiling
    • carpentry
    • painting
    • fabrication
    • construction
    • civil
    • rennovation
    • dry wall partition
    • aluminium partition
    • glass partition
    • spider fitting
    • patch fitting
    • brick wall
    Service areas
    Bangalore and PAN India
    Address
    4, HBR layout Bangalore
    560049 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886071459 www.mashainfra.com
    Legal disclosure

    Experience since 1995

