VASANT KUMAR ASSOCIATES, is a Thirty nine years old, leading Architectural firm, established in Bangalore by Architect VASANT KUMAR N.D. in the year 1980. We offer our clients a broad range of comprehensive services, which include master planning and urban design, conceptual and building designs, programming and planning and interior design. Our most recent projects include, Multi dwelling Apartments, Housing Projects, Hospitals, Star Hotels, Automobile Showrooms, Institutions, Office Buildings, Malls & Multiplexes, etc.

Our Client base include, leading builders and organizations in the country. We have designed and executed all projects in South India for M/s. Ansals, leading New Delhi based company, and M/s. Mahabaleshwara Builders and Promoters a leading developers from Mangalore. Our other clientele include M/s. Vijayraj Constructions, M/s. Prospero Realty Ltd., and M/s. Sainath Education Society, M/s.Vishnu Developers, M/s Aashish Developers & Builders – all from Bangalore, M/s. Land Links, M/s. In-Land Developers, and M/s. Albuquerque Enterprises all from Mangalore, and M/s. Madhura Developers from Hubli . Our projects include two major hospitals which were built with the assistance and norms of World Bank, in Karnataka. We have designed and completed a number of Institutions, Commercial, Malls & Multiplexes, at Bangalore, Hubli, Mangalore and Kurnool.

We have been appointed as India’s Central Architect for NISSAN Motors & have completed nearly 270 showrooms & workshops across India, as per their corporate gudelines similar to their other facilities across the world. We have also been associated with Honda, Volks Wagen, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra & G.M.Motors for their Showrooms and Workshops in Bangalore Mumbai and Chennai.

Our Design Philosophy emphasizes on the understanding of every clients unique requirements and responding with creating exterior aesthetic par excellence, as well as desirable interior environments, and all within a pre set budget. Our emphasis on professional excellence and short response time, has helped in maintaining our client base over the last 32 years.

Mr. Vasant Kumar N.D., proprietor of Vasant Kumar Associates, has worked in Saudi Arabia, with American Core of Engineers, for their Daharan Air Base. The experience has been invaluable in learning International standards for various building systems and components. In addition, he has traveled to all parts of the world for gaining experience in the design of varied building types.