Obaku Design
Interior Architects in Surat
    OBAKU DESIGN is a firm of Architects and Interior Designers. Founded in 2012, by and JIGNESH TAKODIA with the essence of addressing the fundamentals through intense programming and offering solutions that balance with ‘Wit and Wisdom’. We seek to define the design determinants by inhabiting and experiencing the client’s business, requirements (stated and unstated) and processes through deep research and by physical experience to understand and formulate the design program. We work at providing architecture design services of the highest standards through unique process of design development and the use of latest building technology. OBAKU DESIGN is a design studio where creativity, skill and knowledge are essential and everyone is encouraged to bring an intellectual and creative mind-set to work. A firm in which experienced Architects work in a communized environment, discussing and sharing insights very informally. This reflects in our design caliber that is fresh and modern with a contemporary accent.

    Services
    interior design and architecture
    Service areas
    Gujarat, Maharastra, and Surat
    Company awards
    • “Leading Interior Design firm of the year 2019 “ Gujarat award under “ residential Projects & COmmercial Projects “
    • By NATIONAL ARCHITECTURE and INTERIOR EXCELLENCE AWARD 2019
    Address
    235 , somanth society , nr. sosyo circle, u.m.road ,
    395007 Surat
    India
    +91-7096788888 obakudesign.com

    Reviews

    Ratnesh Engineer
    Excellent Interior Designer, with wast experience
    over 2 years ago
    Rahul Revne
    One of the best services I received. ..
    about 3 years ago
    dilip s chaudhari
    Miss beheviyear
    over 2 years ago
