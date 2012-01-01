OBAKU DESIGN is a firm of Architects and Interior Designers. Founded in 2012, by and JIGNESH TAKODIA with the essence of addressing the fundamentals through intense programming and offering solutions that balance with ‘Wit and Wisdom’. We seek to define the design determinants by inhabiting and experiencing the client’s business, requirements (stated and unstated) and processes through deep research and by physical experience to understand and formulate the design program. We work at providing architecture design services of the highest standards through unique process of design development and the use of latest building technology. OBAKU DESIGN is a design studio where creativity, skill and knowledge are essential and everyone is encouraged to bring an intellectual and creative mind-set to work. A firm in which experienced Architects work in a communized environment, discussing and sharing insights very informally. This reflects in our design caliber that is fresh and modern with a contemporary accent.