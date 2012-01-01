A collaboration of fresh graduates from School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi- 2012; Team Architects is a design practice operating on the principles of propagating and learning from Eco-friendly architecture, world over.

Our core philosophy is to create holistic architecture. We take pride in honouring every site, understanding its innate nature, investing time in adaptation to its natural characteristics, integrating living spaces with the natural environment, and establishing an identity, maximising the use of natural materials.

Building on the work of acclaimed practitioners like Laurie Baker and Hassan Fathy, our architectural practice promotes the use of locally available materials and traditional building techniques besides culturally and climatically relevant building design.

Alongside architectural relevance, we are keen to expand our scope for the provision of daily consumer products like luminaries, furniture, fenestration and frames, utensils, show-pieces etc. Working in close association with local craftsmen for the manufacture of these products, we stand together, to promote a culture of art and craft while advocating a healthy life style. Amalgamating technology with cultural needs, local artisans have developed habitat design and technologies that are time-tested for safety and use environmental resources in a sustainable way.

We thus aim to integrate modern scientific knowledge with traditional wisdom, to develop and mainstream these technological solutions.

We duly propose, to also collaborate with sister organisations in the hope of developing a holistic comprehension, particularly on the subject of arts-crafts, water, renewable energy, bio-diversity and the likes.