75 Services
Interior Designers & Decorators in Visakhapatnam
Reviews (6)
    75 Services is based in Visakhapatnam and we specialize in all kinds of works/ services that are required for day to day life. Our vision is to provide high-quality service to our clients in various segments such as false ceiling, putty, and painting, apartments painting, crack filling, woodwork, modular kitchen, and interior designers. We are determined to provide as many services as we can. To know more details, visit us at https://www.75services.com/

    Services
    • Wood Work
    • Kitchen
    • Ceiling
    • Painting
    • Flooring
    • Electrical
    • Civil
    • Housekeeping
    Service areas
    Visakhapatnam
    Address
    1st Floor, Saraswathi Villa, CBM Compound
    530003 Visakhapatnam
    India
    +91-7306644666 www.75services.com
    Reviews

    Sarath S
    Contact number doesn't work
    5 months ago
    Uday Kiran Nagula
    Thank you 75 Services for an absolutely spot-on plan for my modular kitchen. I was surprised and so happy to see that you listened to me and gave me exactly what I wanted. I highly recommend this service if only to inspire you and start your creative juices flowing. I am recommending this service to all of my real estate clients.
    about 3 years ago
    Shaik Imran
    Working with 75 Services was such a wonderful experience. From my initial inquiry to the final reveal, they made the entire design project process so easy. I can't wait to do another room with 75 Services! Thank you so much for helping me create such a beautiful room! I could never have done it without you!
    about 3 years ago
