Izza Architects & Interior designers, is one of the innovative design practices in Tamil Nadu, offers services in Architecture and Interior design.



An excellent team of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil engineers creates innovative and inspiring residential,commercial,institutional and hospital projects. Our projects are unique and possess qualitative architecture as an outcome of commitment to our core value of design excellence and are dedicated to research & development. We are proud of our reputation for quality design and efficient project management giving successful design solutions. From the scribble for design to contract administration, we work tirelessly for a successful and satisfactory outcome to you, our clients.