Izza Architects & Interior designers, is one of the innovative design practices in Tamil Nadu, offers services in Architecture and Interior design.
An excellent team of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil engineers creates innovative and inspiring residential,commercial,institutional and hospital projects. Our projects are unique and possess qualitative architecture as an outcome of commitment to our core value of design excellence and are dedicated to research & development. We are proud of our reputation for quality design and efficient project management giving successful design solutions. From the scribble for design to contract administration, we work tirelessly for a successful and satisfactory outcome to you, our clients.
- Services
- creative design
- 2D Planning
- 3D view (Exterior & Interior)
- Isometric view
- Professional 2D plan rendering using photoshop
- working drawings
- design ideas and construction drawings
- Elevations
- Floor Plan
- Interior design
- Architects
- Construction
- Interior work
- Interior execution
- Service areas
- Architectural / site planning
- structural
- Plumbing
- water supply & sanitation
- Electrical
- fire fighting
- Air conditioning
- Interior design/ landscaping
- detail estimation
- Project reports
- tendering
- project management and supervision etc
- CHENNAI
- Company awards
- Best Design award (Competition held at Bharath University)
- Address
-
No.200,1st floor,Pycrofts road,Royapettah
600014 Chennai
India
+91-9789011691 www.izzaarchitects.com
