Izza Architects &amp; Interior designers
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • ALAUDEEN RESIDENCE, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern bathroom Tiles Black
    ALAUDEEN RESIDENCE, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern living room Plywood Brown
    ALAUDEEN RESIDENCE, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern style bedroom Marble Blue
    ALAUDEEN RESIDENCE
    BEEHIVE PROJECT, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern living room Concrete Brown
    BEEHIVE PROJECT, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern living room Concrete Brown
    BEEHIVE PROJECT
    Interior Office project, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers
    Interior Office project, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers
    Interior Office project, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers
    Interior Office project
    Mr. Babu Residence, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern houses
    Mr. Babu Residence, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers
    Mr. Babu Residence, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern living room
    Mr. Babu Residence
    Residential Project, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers
    Residential Project, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers
    Residential Project, Izza Architects & Interior designers Izza Architects & Interior designers Modern living room Marble Beige
    Residential Project

    Izza Architects & Interior designers, is one of the innovative design practices in Tamil Nadu, offers services in Architecture and Interior design.


    An excellent team of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil engineers creates innovative and inspiring residential,commercial,institutional and hospital projects. Our projects are unique and possess qualitative architecture as an outcome of commitment to our core value of design excellence and are dedicated to research & development. We are proud of our reputation for quality design and efficient project management giving successful design solutions. From the scribble for design to contract administration, we work tirelessly for a successful and satisfactory outcome to you, our clients.

    Services
    • creative design
    • 2D Planning
    • 3D view (Exterior & Interior)
    • Isometric view
    • Professional 2D plan rendering using photoshop
    • working drawings
    • design ideas and construction drawings
    • Elevations
    • Floor Plan
    • Interior design
    • Architects
    • Construction
    • Interior work
    • Interior execution
    Service areas
    • Architectural / site planning
    • structural
    • Plumbing
    • water supply & sanitation
    • Electrical
    • fire fighting
    • Air conditioning
    • Interior design/ landscaping
    • detail estimation
    • Project reports
    • tendering
    • project management and supervision etc
    • CHENNAI
    Company awards
    Best Design award (Competition held at Bharath University)
    Address
    No.200,1st floor,Pycrofts road,Royapettah
    600014 Chennai
    India
    +91-9789011691 www.izzaarchitects.com
    Reviews

    Thameem Ansari
    This Architect provides the best quality of service. They done my needful earlier in my project which is I have offered them... Good Luck for this Young Team...
    over 5 years ago
    Krishna Kumar
    Izza are good architects giving us plethora of options both contemporary and traditional styles. My house elevation praised by all. Credit goes to them
    about 5 years ago
    Hannan
    Awesome work!! They made us happy with their output... They are practical and impressed us with their wonderful designs and gave us many options without hesitation. I suggest them to anyone for sure...
    almost 5 years ago
