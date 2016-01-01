Your browser is out-of-date.

groupDCA
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (9)
    • Gujral Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Bungalows
    Gujral Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Modern bathroom
    Gujral Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Modern bathroom
    Gujral Residence
    Aggarwal Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Bungalows
    Aggarwal Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Modern living room
    Aggarwal Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Modern houses
    Aggarwal Residence
    Arora Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Eclectic style houses
    Arora Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Eclectic style living room
    Arora Residence, groupDCA groupDCA Eclectic style living room
    Arora Residence
    Residence For Anand's, New Delhi, groupDCA groupDCA Modern houses
    Residence For Anand's, New Delhi, groupDCA groupDCA Modern living room
    Residence For Anand's, New Delhi, groupDCA groupDCA Classic style bedroom
    Residence For Anand's, New Delhi

    Founded by Rahul Bansal and Amit Aurora, who graduated in 1993 from the esteemed School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, DCA ARCHITECTS as a design studio was spearheaded in 1996. With a unique ethos of Dream. Design. Discover. Deliver, DCA ARCHITECTS provides services in Architecture, Interior design and Design Coordination across a wide range of buildings. Every project is a successful result of a structured collaboration between the design team, clients and the spaces, thereby crafting innovative and sophisticated design solutions. Driven by its team of experienced project managers, the studio is equipped with the expertise, experience and capacity to deliver design, planning, interior design solutions and development/implementation of brand identities.

    Design as a tool is optimized to transcend the client’s vision to create a ‘unique, bespoke design’, tailored to the aspirations of the client and maximize the project’s potential and create value through design via research and collaboration. Creativity is key to the design process, and delivering within the commercial and qualitative parameters is imperative to operations. Envisioned as a 360 degree integrated architecture and interior design solutions firm, the studio has over the last twenty years, successfully designed award-winning spaces and retail identities of various corporate and luxury Brands along with Luxury Stores, boutiques, restaurants, salons, residences, and other commercial work that has been implemented pan-India.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Design Coordination
    • Spatial planning
    Service areas
    India and New Delhi
    Address
    344, Near Sultanpur metro station,
    110030 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1126802445 groupdca.in

    Reviews

    SHASHI SHANKAR
    Nice place
    8 months ago
    Himanshu Yadav
    Good
    10 months ago
    srishti singh
    Unprofessional environment... Rude staff...
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
