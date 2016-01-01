Founded by Rahul Bansal and Amit Aurora, who graduated in 1993 from the esteemed School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, DCA ARCHITECTS as a design studio was spearheaded in 1996. With a unique ethos of Dream. Design. Discover. Deliver, DCA ARCHITECTS provides services in Architecture, Interior design and Design Coordination across a wide range of buildings. Every project is a successful result of a structured collaboration between the design team, clients and the spaces, thereby crafting innovative and sophisticated design solutions. Driven by its team of experienced project managers, the studio is equipped with the expertise, experience and capacity to deliver design, planning, interior design solutions and development/implementation of brand identities.

Design as a tool is optimized to transcend the client’s vision to create a ‘unique, bespoke design’, tailored to the aspirations of the client and maximize the project’s potential and create value through design via research and collaboration. Creativity is key to the design process, and delivering within the commercial and qualitative parameters is imperative to operations. Envisioned as a 360 degree integrated architecture and interior design solutions firm, the studio has over the last twenty years, successfully designed award-winning spaces and retail identities of various corporate and luxury Brands along with Luxury Stores, boutiques, restaurants, salons, residences, and other commercial work that has been implemented pan-India.