XANADU ORGANIC GARDENS
Landscape Designers in Bangalore
    Building gardens like you dream it!


    XOG is a combination of nature lover, garden enthusiast, interior and product designer that is dedicated to help bring nature into the urbanite's life.


    We specialize in custom garden design and installations in urban spaces such as balconies, terraces and yards.

    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Artificial Living Walls
    • Custom Water Features
    • Deck Building
    • Deck Design
    • Drafting
    • Edible Gardens
    • Garden Design
    • Gazebo Design & Construction
    • Green Roofing
    • Greenhouse Design & Construction
    • Hardscaping
    • Landscape Construction
    • Landscape Design
    • Landscape Plans
    • Landscape Supplies
    • Living Walls
    • Patio Design
    • Pond Construction
    • Pool Landscaping
    • Rooftop Deck Installation
    • Site Planning
    • Green Gifts
    • Garden Maintenance
    • Show all 24 services
    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    Richmond Road
    560025 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8884555869 www.xog.co.in
