Designers in Flanders
    Service areas
    Flanders
    Address
    Eekstuk 2, Ghent, Eest-Flanders 9030, BE
    Gent Flanders
    Belgium
    +32-477550683 www.expertmedia.be/portfolio.html
    Reviews

    Venosa Case
    I have worked with expertmedia.be and there are many freelancers and teams for various web design projects. I can confidently say that they are the best team I have worked so far and will bring them more projects in the future as I expand my business.
    almost 3 years ago
    Jason Margaret
    Expertmedia is extremely competent in their direct. They transfer incredibly well and respond to questions in a promising way. Their monthly-to-monthly reports are exceptional point by point and give a reasonable picture of the progress made during the month. Based on Expert Media, we currently have a Top 10 ranking on all real search engines.
    almost 3 years ago
    Hub San
    EXPERTMEDIA has worked extremely well by not only creating our site the way we needed it, but also giving us extraordinary knowledge about what they accepted and helping to support deals. Their demonstrated commitment and brilliance is the motivation behind why our organization would prescribe EXPERTMEDIA to any person who hopes to create a modified site.
    almost 3 years ago
