    • Scan Hub provides the 3D scanning services in Melbourne. Scan Hub captures the reality in 3D. With the use of 3D laser Scanning the creating becomes more easier, more accurate and more complete. Through the use of 3D Scanning Scan Hub captures the information.

    Services
    • 3d scanning brisbane
    • 3d scanning melbourne
    • 3d scanning services
    • 3d scanning services melbourne
    Service areas
    Queensland
    Address
    477 Boundary St Spring Hill
    4000 Queensland
    Australia
    +61-1300903240 www.scanhub.com.au

    Reviews

    Leah Rodriguez
    Extremely prompt service, great communication, good documentation and great value. Highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Jake Beadon
    Scan Hub did a fantastic job on our development block. They were prompt and provided us with a reasonable price to complete the work.
    over 2 years ago
    Merilyn Anthony
    Efficient quoting process, short lead time from quote to survey to receiving the survey. Excellent experience. Thanks.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
