Lana KKR
    • Lana KK® is an art manufactory in Germany, led and created by Kathleen Kolibius-Koenig. This is where real art is created. The in-house creations are made locally with great attention to detail. Thoughtful real craftsmanship with great attention to ecological materials and manufacturing. Each Glass picture we do as we would for ourselves: With a lot of love – for the big picture as well as for the detail. We sell via our online shop directly or with pleasure also by mail and telephone.

    Services
    • Art gallery
    • kitchen splash protection
    • pictures on glass
    Service areas
    Sachsen
    Address
    Industriestrasse 4
    09468 Sachsen
    Germany
    +49-37346878848 www.lanakk.com
