



















































Youtomatic is a automation solutions provider based out of

the Gurugram (Haryana) in India. Youtomatic manages multiple divisions each

with a dedicated portfolio of innovative solutions which service a specific

industry. Such solutions include Home Automation, Office Automation, Hotel

Automation, Door Automation, Home Cinema, Smart Restaurants. Our partnership

with eminent brands all over the globe allows us to provide our clients with

various options in the market which enables them to choose the option which

caters their needs the best. We at Youtomatic believes that a automation system

must be like a committed assistant who is reliable and infallible, so that you

can focus on things that matters to You.



