Fusion Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    FUSION DESIGNS is a design firm that specializes in Office & Residential interiors. We create positive & dynamic environments for clients by integrating research, strategy and design.  The company is the outcome of professional commitment to establish high quality interior design solution with a visionary zeal to propel today’s business into the future, with design skills  and efficient construction.

    We believe in aligning our processes with your requirement, your values and your philosophy. Our renowned clientele is a testimony of our superior quality service that is on par with the international standards.

    Fusion Designs brings you years of domain experience in interior designing. Our approach is multidisciplinary. And the team is a unique mix of professionals-architects, interior designers, consultants, graphic designers who offer informed and strategic interior design solutions that blend seamlessly with our client's requirement. 

    Services
    Residential and commercial interiors
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    FUSION DESIGNS No 110, 2nd floor 3rd main, 5th cross BSK 3rd stage, 3rd Phase Bangalore
    560085 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886578456
