Studio aniline was founded by deepika

mm and ankita singh who are a registered architect under council of

architecture and holds a degree in bachelors of architecture. The company was

founded 1.5 years back and continues to operate and grow based on the principle

of design and its process and continuing the same after completion as well.

Beside than providing comprehensive services to couple the project. Other than

building and spacial design, we at studio aniline also take pride in

constructing the work of various other design genre as well.





Together with our clients and team,

studio aniline strives to create innovative and rewarding environment where

people are encouraged and relaxed while interacting with the natural and built

environment. We believe that each property presents a unique opportunity to

create spaces that aesthetically pleasing, functional and fully engaging the

senses while improving the quality of the environment of each space.