studio aniline
Architects in Bangalore
    • Studio aniline was founded by deepika

    mm and ankita singh who are a registered architect under council of

    architecture and holds a degree in bachelors of architecture. The company was

    founded 1.5 years back and continues to operate and grow based on the principle

    of design and its process and continuing the same after completion as well.

    Beside than providing comprehensive services to couple the project. Other than

    building and spacial design, we at studio aniline also take pride in

    constructing the work of various other design genre as well.


    Together with our clients and team,

    studio aniline strives to create innovative and rewarding environment where

    people are encouraged and relaxed while interacting with the natural and built

    environment. We believe that each property presents a unique opportunity to

    create spaces that aesthetically pleasing, functional and fully engaging the

    senses while improving the quality of the environment of each space.  

    Services
    architecture, interior, and design
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    10th upper floor , raheja towers , mg road
    560001 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9916488280
