Studio aniline was founded by deepika
mm and ankita singh who are a registered architect under council of
architecture and holds a degree in bachelors of architecture. The company was
founded 1.5 years back and continues to operate and grow based on the principle
of design and its process and continuing the same after completion as well.
Beside than providing comprehensive services to couple the project. Other than
building and spacial design, we at studio aniline also take pride in
constructing the work of various other design genre as well.
Together with our clients and team,
studio aniline strives to create innovative and rewarding environment where
people are encouraged and relaxed while interacting with the natural and built
environment. We believe that each property presents a unique opportunity to
create spaces that aesthetically pleasing, functional and fully engaging the
senses while improving the quality of the environment of each space.
- Services
- architecture, interior, and design
- Service areas
- bangalore
- Address
-
10th upper floor , raheja towers , mg road
560001 Bangalore
India
+91-9916488280