Elm &amp; Clay Architects
Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    As a versatile architectural entity, Elm and Clay aims at a rhapsodic path in our work, making it a point to recapture into our habitat the smaller joys lost in the urban sprawl . A contemporary medley of modern poise in luxury and traditional allure.We believe in spaces that eliminate extravaganza to make way for the dominion force that is nature! Architecture and design that, albeit for a few moments, take you beyond and into the open skies, wind and light!Taking that extra step to do our part for Art and Architecture. May it be the raw edge of concrete, sleek metals or rustic rammed earth wall, spaces and products that let you take a step back , take a little sip of coffee and enjoy life a bit differently!

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    Greater Kailash
    400075 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8928457712 elmandclay.com
