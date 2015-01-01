Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Walls
Paint & Wall Coverings in Hyderabad
    We believe in a strong policy  “Satisfied customer is the best source of advertisement” so we focused more on the service which is one of the challenging task in the interior industry but with the dedicate team we could able do it with ease. We started in the year 2015 and successfully completed 900+ projects.

    Services
    Wallpapers, Wooden flooring, and Blinds
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    #4 Gopal Nagar, Near Mahindra Ashwitha, Near Hitech MMTS
    500049 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9866678689 www.designwalls.in

    Reviews

    Soujanya Markala
    Better place to live in Hyderabad. This society has very good spacing between the tower to tower. Total number of blocks are 5 every flat in each tower has good ventilation. Good for ol d age people and children too.. seating areas, club house, sports area is good. Maintenance is upto the mark when compared to other societies. MedPlus, vegetables store, supermarket available on groud floor.
    2 months ago
    Rama Krishna Kaviti
    Now visitors entry at security is done thru their App by just giving them OTP resulting in faster completion of formalities. Children play area is improved by adding rubber mats on floor. Stairways seem to be clean compared to earlier. Landscaping work taken up at gate entrance. Overall ambience inside the community is good.
    3 months ago
    Mukesh Gadidasu
    Ample space for play area..Full of lawns ..Well maintained highly cultured community with lot of versatility.
    3 months ago
    Show all 16 reviews
