Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plan Homes
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Living Room, Plan Homes Plan Homes Modern living room
    Living Room, Plan Homes Plan Homes Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Living Room, Plan Homes Plan Homes Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +7
    Living Room

    Plan Homes is a New Delhi based full-service design firm specializing in end to end solutions for Interiors, Architecture and Furniture all across INDIA. Believing in combining various pragmatic design elements, the company provides a tailor-made interior and execution solutions to the individual styles and needs best suited for their budget and time.Extensive research and experience across different countries and cultures give Plan Homes a definite competitive edge. At Plan Homes, we have created spaces, service systems, and furniture solutions that not only once entice, engage and inspire but also have lasting sustainable value

    EXPERTISE

    Our team consists of Architects, Interior and Kitchen Designers, Furniture Designers and Communication Designers. We offer complete integrated services for every requirement be it Home renovation or Customized Furniture


    Services
    • Space Planning
    • Vastu Consultation
    • Furniture for all rooms
    • Expert installation
    • Decor and lighting
    • Personal designer
    • Site Measurement
    • Soft furnishings
    • Civil work
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Modular Wardrobe & Storage
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Interior design and execution firm
    • New Delhi
    Address
    B Block, Freedom Fighter Enclave
    110068 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8851919518 www.planhomes.in
      Add SEO element