Plan Homes is a New Delhi based full-service design firm specializing in end to end solutions for Interiors, Architecture and Furniture all across INDIA. Believing in combining various pragmatic design elements, the company provides a tailor-made interior and execution solutions to the individual styles and needs best suited for their budget and time.Extensive research and experience across different countries and cultures give Plan Homes a definite competitive edge. At Plan Homes, we have created spaces, service systems, and furniture solutions that not only once entice, engage and inspire but also have lasting sustainable value

EXPERTISE

Our team consists of Architects, Interior and Kitchen Designers, Furniture Designers and Communication Designers. We offer complete integrated services for every requirement be it Home renovation or Customized Furniture



