Ordered the glass gow mango wood bed in natural finish from Soni Arts Jodhpur. The bed is very beautiful and came in a good packaging. The finish is smooth and all the hardware was sent along. We assembled ourselves easily. There was slight damage in courier but the owner Mr. Ramesh is very courteous to provide us with every solution possible . Looking forward for ordering more furniture from Soni Arts. Ordered the similar bedside table and it is also in a very good finish and look.
We had ordered this customized dining set from Soni Art and it was delivered in perfect condition, the packaging was great.
The Dining Set looks amazing as we had imagined. Quality is as it was promised by Mr. Ramesh and his assistance throughout the order was very helpful.
The dining set looks a lot better in real life. Thank you for the prompt delivery as well :)
If you love wood and all things wooden in your living room, you'll love customised furniture made by Soni Art.
I've set up my living space with furniture pieces made by them.
From the lovely plank shaped coffee table to a stand out piece like a wooden stump to
two cane chairs that make comfort and style fit in effortlessly in my living space.