Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
IDUS Furniture Store
Other Businesses in Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (17)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    IDUS is one of the best online Premium Designer & Italian Furniture Store in Delhi, India which provides an ambiance that is at once approachable and full of character and that refocuses the concept of fine living on the true meanings of comfort. IDUS is a luxury Italian furniture store with an experience of 4 decades in Interior Industry that caters to the needs and requirements of home furnishings, offering home & office furniture online, lighting, dining table, flooring, and complementary accessories. With unmatched products, unparalleled designs and distinctive character, IDUS is a Premium and Designer Furniture Store that merges classic designs with contemporary influences. Adorn your home with timeless interiors that will make your heart pound. Some of our popular products are sofa sets, designer beds, Italian Furniture, dining  able, Luxury furniture, dining chairs, office chairs, office tables, and Wooden Flooring. We hype on bringing together the softness of the comfort, boldness in design and modular detailing. 

    This is an integral part of our brand’s quality. We defy balancing between shapes, colors and materials, and bringing harmony among varieties of products. This results in collaboration with prestigious international Premium and luxury furniture designs. 

    For more details, Related DESIGNER FURNITURE STORE just have a look on https://www.idus.in

    Services
    • Designer furniture stores
    • Luxury furniture
    • office furniture online
    • italian furniture
    • dining table
    • premium italian furniture
    • Online Italian furniture
    • Italian furniture in India
    • luxury furniture stores in delhi
    • italian furniture stores in delhi
    • italian furniture stores
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    India and Delhi
    Address
    9871500042
    110015 Delhi
    India
    +91-9871500042 www.idus.in

    Reviews

    David Martin Interior Ash
    Amazing experience with Idus team,
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2015
    Edit
    Parth Goel
    There is so much difference between the display product and the product they give
    6 months ago
    Pavitra Mittal
    I went in search of new coffee table for my living room, and I found the perfect one at IDUS. They have a great collection of coffee tables here. My taste is very particular and I wanted the one I had in mind, the staff listened attentively to my request and suggested me several wonderful coffee tables that would suit my needs.
    4 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
      Add SEO element