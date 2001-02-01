DCOOP is a Mumbai-based design studio led by architects Quaid Doongerwala and Shilpa Ranade.

The projects in our portfolio range from small products to urban design projects. Our approach to design is motivated by a curiosity about the context we practice in, and a desire to grapple with its complexities. While we thrive on engaging with the present, we look back at history as a great repertoire that we can refer back to anytime – for inspiration and for moorings. Keeping these as our starting points, we try to begin projects without preconceived ideas and imagery about what architecture should be. We try to plug-in to and inhabit/enhance/exaggerate the idiosyncrasies of the project and its context.

The process of working on every project is a deeply engaged exercise as multiple possibilities are explored, designs developed, model studies made, and material studies undertaken to arrive at design solutions. These are then taken through the construction process with as much commitment on-site.

For us, architecture is fundamentally an embodied art and the act of building is critical to the manifestation of its intent. The apparently academic nature of our process is often interpreted as the strength of our practice. But for us the challenge and achievement lies not just in the beginnings or the conceptualisation, but in the delicate process of translating the ephemeral wisps of thought into the powerful tangibles of the built form. The spiritual joy of creating spaces, orchestrating light and manipulating materials drives us from one project into another. The process of achieving refinement and balance is meditative.

As a professional practice, DCOOP aims at bridging the gap that exists between concerns of 'pure' design, the contingencies of construction, and sensitivity to the requirements of the user. At the core of the work is the belief that architecture should be constructed well, it should function well and it should look and feel beautiful.