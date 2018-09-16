Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Unity Interiors
Interior Architects in Ahmedabad
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (14)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Villa Architecture _ Realistic to Reality, Unity Interiors Unity Interiors Bungalows Concrete Beige
    Villa Architecture _ Realistic to Reality, Unity Interiors Unity Interiors Bungalows Concrete White
    Villa Architecture _ Realistic to Reality
    Modern Kitchen, Unity Interiors Unity Interiors
    Modern Kitchen, Unity Interiors Unity Interiors
    Modern Kitchen, Unity Interiors Unity Interiors
    +5
    Modern Kitchen


    Services
    Interior Design, Architecture, and Decoration
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Retail
    • Ahmedabad
    Address
    506, i Square Corporate Park
    380059 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7405169196 unityinteriors.com
    Legal disclosure

    I am an architect with more than 6 years of experience in the field of architecture and interior designing. I am having great expertise on projects like architectural design, urban and town planning, commercial and corporate interior design, real estate developments etc.


    In my daily work, I produce complete interior projects including 2D and 3D floor plans, furniture and kitchen specifications, all necessary drawings for the manufacture of furniture, bill of the materials, cutting plans, 3D models and renderings of the interior in premises. I also produce 2D and 3D AutoCAD drawings in many other fields.


    Apart from this, I am also very focused on 3D modeling and walkthrough.

    Reviews

    Sapna Pandya Sapna Pandya
    I was amazed with her designing touch which she gave to my house. She gave her valuable inputs at each and every step. I loved the process she followed from start to end. Great to work with her.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: March 2021
    Edit
    kedar pandya kedar pandya
    I connected Ekta from LinkedIn and it was an amazing experience working with her. Our requirement was to refurbishment of home where we were living. She made the house so beautiful that it feels like we have bought a new home. I strongly recommend her for any interior requirement. She will surely make your dream home. Many thanks.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: March 2021
    Edit
    Suchit joshi Suchit joshi
    Highly recommended.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Edit
    Show all 14 reviews
      Add SEO element