Legal disclosure

I am an architect with more than 6 years of experience in the field of architecture and interior designing. I am having great expertise on projects like architectural design, urban and town planning, commercial and corporate interior design, real estate developments etc.





In my daily work, I produce complete interior projects including 2D and 3D floor plans, furniture and kitchen specifications, all necessary drawings for the manufacture of furniture, bill of the materials, cutting plans, 3D models and renderings of the interior in premises. I also produce 2D and 3D AutoCAD drawings in many other fields.





Apart from this, I am also very focused on 3D modeling and walkthrough.