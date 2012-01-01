The only place we feel safe and secure is our home, hold it safe for future generationLife changes with change in lifestyle,Let’s populate the polluted world with green,Let’s spread gardens, no more garbage,Let’s get rich in health, let’s grow together,Share the future generation a treasure, some pleasure and more green.

Vision:Making Next Generation Farmers, Farming & Forest Ready.

By Informing, Inspiring, Involving, Improving. Through Communities, Gardners, Products and services by enabling all eco friendly humans, to adapt Sustainability in there day to day life, in one or other practically implementing ways.





To promote environment-friendly nature and chemical free vegetables.To create awareness and training program on organic terrace gardeningTo bring down the hazardous chemical effects on health and environmentTo provide simple ways of gardening, which allows even children and elders to showcase their interest in gardeningTo help every citizen in managing the garbage at home.To provide green essence on every terrace and empty space.

Our Story:2012, a new era of gardening…We were in a phase of contamination, the food we consume, the air we inhale, the water we drink, the soil we grow plants.One of the best possible ways to stay safe is to plant trees, in possible organic methodologies. We came up with a solution, and we name it “My Dream Garden” to help every citizen to grow their own organic dream garden with vegetables, fruits and herbs on their terraces and balconies.Our Leader, Mr. Ashok Kumar K. C is inspired from what life taught him, to make a difference in life, he united people who perfectly fits into his dream project, creating dream gardens.A small step to reduce garbage disposal, lessen effort for gardening, gathering mental peace.Being metropolitan residents, ,it is tough to get fertile soil, and difficult to dispose it later.Mr. Ashok says: “Waste from your home, shouldn’t be garbage for your neighbors next door”A similar experience with garbage left him with unanswered questions; could we not do something more productive with it? In search of answers, Mr. Ashok Kumar turned towards gathering shredded leaves along with his mother and reused that garbage as Compost.Gathered required knowledge about urban gardening…All started with a passion towards agriculture, an American company “Fiber Dust, Glastonbury”, introduced terrace gardening in Bangalore and Ashok Kumar was attracted to the innovative idea and took up a franchise. His never-ending experiments with different materials & proportions for about 2 years of the survey on urban organic farming with Horticulture centers and Agriculture experts; centers got succeeded with better results, improvements in crop yield, , which best resulted in vegetables and fruits.With this analysis on urban farming, and successful compositions of potting mixture, which lasts more than 5 years with just a top up of vermicompost after each crop; this eventually reduces the need of soil disposal, as we re-use.Mr. Ashok says: “Gardening is a therapy, it just fills spaces in mind, with no meditation, It is just like giving a life, and we feel it when each seed germinates”Join hands together to make our city a better place to live.