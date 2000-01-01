Your browser is out-of-date.

ochre architects
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
    Tushar Vasudevan founded Ochre in the year 2000. The firm comprises a team of 20 members with support staff and is credited with about 155 completed and 54 ongoing projects which include clubs, apartments, offices, interiors, colleges, housing developments and residences.

    Services
    architecture and interiors.
    Service areas
    india.
    Company awards
    • won around 35 awards in various categories including the Inside Outside Designer of the year 2008,
    • JK Cements Young Architect 2007 , A+D Spectrum Young Enthused Architect 2005, 2010 & 2013 and
    • other awards hosted by IIID, IIA, CNBC, NDTV, Trends Excellence and Century Plywoods.
    Address
    #20, 100 feet ring road, 6th block 3rd phase, banashankari 3rd stage
    560085 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9986504091 www.ochre.in
    Legal disclosure

    At Ochre, we believe that design is primarily the evolution of an idea. Our work is visual in nature with an effort to derive contemporary and innovative solutions to create functional and responsive architecture, with the client's requirements in perspective.

    Reviews

    Fsk Digital Marketing
    Fake guys
    over 2 years ago
    Anjinappa Chowdary
    Very Good Architect
    almost 3 years ago
    Prakash Babu
    All professionals with high architectural knowledge
    almost 3 years ago
