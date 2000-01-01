Tushar Vasudevan founded Ochre in the year 2000. The firm comprises a team of 20 members with support staff and is credited with about 155 completed and 54 ongoing projects which include clubs, apartments, offices, interiors, colleges, housing developments and residences.
- Services
- architecture and interiors.
- Service areas
- india.
- Company awards
- won around 35 awards in various categories including the Inside Outside Designer of the year 2008,
- JK Cements Young Architect 2007 , A+D Spectrum Young Enthused Architect 2005, 2010 & 2013 and
- other awards hosted by IIID, IIA, CNBC, NDTV, Trends Excellence and Century Plywoods.
- Address
-
#20, 100 feet ring road, 6th block 3rd phase, banashankari 3rd stage
560085 Bangalore
India
+91-9986504091 www.ochre.in
Legal disclosure
At Ochre, we believe that design is primarily the evolution of an idea. Our work is visual in nature with an effort to derive contemporary and innovative solutions to create functional and responsive architecture, with the client’s requirements in perspective.