Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Interiors and More
Architects in Hyderabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Interiors & More... has young and talented multidisciplinary team of technologists of experience in creating architectural interior hardware, wardrobe storage solutions and kitchen fittings. We have the best custom-made storage systems for wardrobes and kitchens. Our level of quality, service and expertise is unsurpassed. We keep our finger on the pulse of the market and regularly release new designs.

    Services
    Interior Designing and Execution
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    Plot no 125, Kanchi Gachibowli Road, Near GNT Circle, Nallagandla, Serilingampally
    500019 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9989339228 www.interiorsandmore.in

    Reviews

    murali manthena
    Very friendly merchant. Always recommends best and economic products. Gives best price
    about 2 months ago
    Jai Prakash
    Nice product quantity
    7 months ago
    Yamini Singla
    Good and courteous staff. Very helpful in giving the suggestions and guidance. Excellent service
    8 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element