Aakriti Architects and Interior designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (9)
Projects

    Interior designing of a Flat.
    Interior of a Director's Cabin and office of industrial corporate in Pune

     As young and dynamic designers we believe in matching the design with contemprory trend wherever  necessary and equally sound in traditional architectural design. Client's satisfaction and fulfilling all attributes is our utmost priority. We believe in sustainable and cost effective design as per client satisfaction to ensure the good living standards in future.

    Services
    • Architectural designing
    • Interior designing and site execution
    • landscape architecture
    • commercial and residential interior
    • sanctioning
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Mumbai
    • Satara
    • Jalgoan
    • Mahabaleshwar
    • Panchgani
    • Lonavla
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    Nanded city, sinhagad road
    411041 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9503614486 www.aakritiarchitects.org

    Reviews

    Sudhanshu Mahajan
    They are very creative..They bring our imagination into reality..
    6 months ago
    Tohid Patel
    Best design solutions and communication to understand the cilents requirements and deliver the creativity product
    6 months ago
    Sachin Kshirsagar
    It is almost an year where we approached Bhushan and Nupur for the interior of our new home. We wanted to have a very good design, top quality, budget friendly results and yet within very strict timeliness due to medical emergency at home. They both worked very professionally and provided us best designs and executed it within the expected timeliness. Both are very flexible to accommodate changes suggested by us. I would highly recommend them for home interior design and all the associated work areas.
    6 months ago
      Add SEO element