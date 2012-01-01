Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio 6 Architects & Designers
Architects in Gummidipundi
     My little practice is based in Chennai,INDIA and I’ve been practicing for about 3 years of architecture and yet to start my main stream planning services into practice. To me Architecture is an art of design of spaces, set for a people within a context of a place. Analysis of the thought process involved in designing gives me creative alternatives and redirects me at every stage. Real Estate Development involving market analysis and insights that drive value in real estate decisions and support successful strategies and management skills always capture my interest more towards Planning.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • InteriorDesign
    • Master Planning
    • Real Estate Development
    • Strategic Consulting
    Service areas
    • Chennai
    • Pondicherry
    • ready to serve PAN
    • Gummidipundi
    Company awards
    • Madras Day Design Competition—Chennai Cycling—1 st place
    • South India Design Competition- Museum at Coimbatore—1 st place
    • Transparence 2012 Windows by the Lake—Special Recognition
    • ZONASA- Product Design—Chair—Special Mention
    • Transparence 2014 Metro Rail Station- Akshardham—Zonal Level Special Mention
    Address
    1097 , Prithivi Nagar, Gummidipundi, Thiruvallur Disrict, TN
    601201 Gummidipundi
    India
    +91-9894057355 vinotharchindia.wixsite.com/vinotharchitect
