My little practice is based in Chennai,INDIA and I’ve been practicing for about 3 years of architecture and yet to start my main stream planning services into practice. To me Architecture is an art of design of spaces, set for a people within a context of a place. Analysis of the thought process involved in designing gives me creative alternatives and redirects me at every stage. Real Estate Development involving market analysis and insights that drive value in real estate decisions and support successful strategies and management skills always capture my interest more towards Planning.