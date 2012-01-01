My little practice is based in Chennai,INDIA and I’ve been practicing for about 3 years of architecture and yet to start my main stream planning services into practice. To me Architecture is an art of design of spaces, set for a people within a context of a place. Analysis of the thought process involved in designing gives me creative alternatives and redirects me at every stage. Real Estate Development involving market analysis and insights that drive value in real estate decisions and support successful strategies and management skills always capture my interest more towards Planning.
- Company awards
- Madras Day Design Competition—Chennai Cycling—1 st place
- South India Design Competition- Museum at Coimbatore—1 st place
- Transparence 2012 Windows by the Lake—Special Recognition
- ZONASA- Product Design—Chair—Special Mention
- Transparence 2014 Metro Rail Station- Akshardham—Zonal Level Special Mention
1097 , Prithivi Nagar, Gummidipundi, Thiruvallur Disrict, TN
601201 Gummidipundi
India
+91-9894057355 vinotharchindia.wixsite.com/vinotharchitect