Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Workpixie Design Solutions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete


    Services
    • Home Interiors
    • Restaurant Interiors
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Office Interiors
    • Tevamp Interiors
    Service areas
    • Interior Design & Decorator
    • Bangalore
    Address
    Begur road , Hobli, Nypanahalli, Bannerghatta Road
    560068 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9980015489 www.workpixie.com
    Legal disclosure

    WorkPixie, Interior Designers and Decorators in Bangalore, offering home, restaurant, office, revamp and commercial interior design & decor services. Our Goal is to provide excellent "Client Experience" and deliver their "Dream Space" in smooth and timely manner.

      Add SEO element