Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Putian Integrated Housing Co., Ltd
Building Supplies in Hangzhou
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Philippine Container Office, Zhejiang Putian Integrated Housing Co., Ltd Zhejiang Putian Integrated Housing Co., Ltd Classic airports
    Philippine Container Office

    Zhejiang Putian Integrated Housing Co., Ltd. (also known as "PTH") has been

    dedicating itself to one-stop solution of low-rise prefabricated houses. The

    service ranges from architectural design, production, storage and transportation

    to installation instructions and after-sales service etc.

    PTH, headquartered in Keqiao District of Shaoxing City, has more than 200

    emplyees and a long history. In 1998, PTH began to produces steel structureal

    parts. In those 10 years, PTH production emphasis has gone through the

    transformation from the production of door and window fittings to the protecting

    system of houses, then turns to the building structure , and finally upgraded to

    integrated housing production. After ten years efforts, the first container

    house was finished and exported to New Caledonia in 2008. Meanwhile,PTH

    gradually becomes a leader in the Steel Structure industry. Now, its main

    products can be divided into four categories, which are steel structure

    building, light steel villas, container house and Double-C Structure. The annual

    production capacity for different types of buildings can reach 500,000 square

    meters.

    PTH is a national level high-tech enterprise, and it attributes its success

    to continuous focus on innovation of new products and technology. It set up the

    R&D and Design Center since the day of its incorporation, and now it has

    more than 100 R&D design and technical engineers. Back up with advanced BIM

    system and leading structural design and R&D capability, PTH has evolved the

    products from heavy steel structure building to many different types of

    prefabricated buildings and integrated buildings. The corporation has been

    granted over 50 patents, including 10 patents for invention, and it keeps

    developing more than 10 new products every year. All the products are in line

    with ISO9001 standard and have passed the certifications like CE, CNAS, BV and

    etc.

    The corporation has set up affiliated office in Canada , and has exported its

    products to over 100 countries and regions, with more than 2000 progects.

    Services
    Mobile Home, Prefab Housing, and Modular Office
    Service areas
    • America
    • India
    • China
    • Germany
    • France
    • hangzhou
    Address
    NO.1001 Lanjue international,Jincheng Road 358,Xiaoshan District,Hangzhou,Zhejiang,China
    311200 Hangzhou
    China
    +86-18057525027 www.pthhouse.com
      Add SEO element