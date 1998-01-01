Zhejiang Putian Integrated Housing Co., Ltd. (also known as "PTH") has been
dedicating itself to one-stop solution of low-rise prefabricated houses. The
service ranges from architectural design, production, storage and transportation
to installation instructions and after-sales service etc.
PTH, headquartered in Keqiao District of Shaoxing City, has more than 200
emplyees and a long history. In 1998, PTH began to produces steel structureal
parts. In those 10 years, PTH production emphasis has gone through the
transformation from the production of door and window fittings to the protecting
system of houses, then turns to the building structure , and finally upgraded to
integrated housing production. After ten years efforts, the first container
house was finished and exported to New Caledonia in 2008. Meanwhile,PTH
gradually becomes a leader in the Steel Structure industry. Now, its main
products can be divided into four categories, which are steel structure
building, light steel villas, container house and Double-C Structure. The annual
production capacity for different types of buildings can reach 500,000 square
meters.
PTH is a national level high-tech enterprise, and it attributes its success
to continuous focus on innovation of new products and technology. It set up the
R&D and Design Center since the day of its incorporation, and now it has
more than 100 R&D design and technical engineers. Back up with advanced BIM
system and leading structural design and R&D capability, PTH has evolved the
products from heavy steel structure building to many different types of
prefabricated buildings and integrated buildings. The corporation has been
granted over 50 patents, including 10 patents for invention, and it keeps
developing more than 10 new products every year. All the products are in line
with ISO9001 standard and have passed the certifications like CE, CNAS, BV and
etc.
The corporation has set up affiliated office in Canada , and has exported its
products to over 100 countries and regions, with more than 2000 progects.
- Mobile Home, Prefab Housing, and Modular Office
- America
- India
- China
- Germany
- France
- hangzhou
NO.1001 Lanjue international,Jincheng Road 358,Xiaoshan District,Hangzhou,Zhejiang,China
311200 Hangzhou
China
+86-18057525027 www.pthhouse.com