Zhejiang Putian Integrated Housing Co., Ltd. (also known as "PTH") has been

dedicating itself to one-stop solution of low-rise prefabricated houses. The

service ranges from architectural design, production, storage and transportation

to installation instructions and after-sales service etc.

PTH, headquartered in Keqiao District of Shaoxing City, has more than 200

emplyees and a long history. In 1998, PTH began to produces steel structureal

parts. In those 10 years, PTH production emphasis has gone through the

transformation from the production of door and window fittings to the protecting

system of houses, then turns to the building structure , and finally upgraded to

integrated housing production. After ten years efforts, the first container

house was finished and exported to New Caledonia in 2008. Meanwhile,PTH

gradually becomes a leader in the Steel Structure industry. Now, its main

products can be divided into four categories, which are steel structure

building, light steel villas, container house and Double-C Structure. The annual

production capacity for different types of buildings can reach 500,000 square

meters.

PTH is a national level high-tech enterprise, and it attributes its success

to continuous focus on innovation of new products and technology. It set up the

R&D and Design Center since the day of its incorporation, and now it has

more than 100 R&D design and technical engineers. Back up with advanced BIM

system and leading structural design and R&D capability, PTH has evolved the

products from heavy steel structure building to many different types of

prefabricated buildings and integrated buildings. The corporation has been

granted over 50 patents, including 10 patents for invention, and it keeps

developing more than 10 new products every year. All the products are in line

with ISO9001 standard and have passed the certifications like CE, CNAS, BV and

etc.

The corporation has set up affiliated office in Canada , and has exported its

products to over 100 countries and regions, with more than 2000 progects.