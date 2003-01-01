Studio11 Architects is an architectural and interior design studio based in Bengaluru, India established in 2016.

The studio is primarily involved in designing of architectural and interior projects ranging from independent residences, multifamily buildings, retail spaces to corporate offices and spiritual centres.

We believe, “Big achievements are born of small details”, thus we dedicate ourselves and pay attention to work out every minute detail of a project to fulfil the Client’s Dream which we consider a Big Achievement.

Architecture communicates with the surrounding landscape in order to influence individual’s Mind and Emotion. Therefore, we see architecture and nature together and we integrate the nature in our planning and designing.

Team

Sivaraja Pragada | Founder & Principal Architect

Sivaraja studied architecture at Andhra University, Vizag in 2005. Soon after Graduation, with love and passion to architecture he chose to move to Bengaluru.

Initially he worked with Z axis Design Studio for 3 years and later with Sudhakar Pai Associates for about 7 years. During this period, he has worked on large scale projects like corporate campuses in contrast to small independent residences. The projects he worked on have got recognised and published in Books, Magazines and top listed architectural website.

On the other hand, he is compassionate to share his learnings and went to RR School of Architecture, Bengaluru as an Assistant Professor for couple of semesters.

He respects using local and endemic materials in the design of spaces. His enthusiasm stays unchanged all through the process right from creation, development and to the minute details regardless of the project dimensions.

Reach him at sivaraja.studio11@gmail.com





Ashwini BS | Interior Designer

An aspiration to be creative made Ashwini BS an Interior Designer after working as a Medical Language Specialist for about 11 years.

Ashwini BS studied Diploma in Interior Designing at Vouge Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru in 2016 in addition to the Diploma in Electronics & Communications completed in the year 2003.

Started creative career at Studio11 Architects as a trainee, with her creative and technological skills she climbed to Interior Designer position in no time.

Her sense of punctuality, dedication and multi-tasking have been the essence of her balanced professional and personal life.

Reach her at ashwini.studio11@gmail.com