"Our opportunity, as designers, is to learn how to handle the complexity, rather than shy away from it, and to realize that the big art of design is to make complicated things simple."ADS is a Noida based architecture practice excited to be involved in quality design projects.

For ADS, architecture is derived from place. We relish the nuances and narrative that results from interrogating the context that surrounds a site and brief.

ADS prides itself on providing an all rounded approach balancing a broad program of commercial practice, academia and building.​ADS collaborates with their clients to arrive at a design response that is specific to their needs while challenging design briefs in order to arrive at robust yet sensitive design outcomes.

Craft, care and passion drive the design process​We ensured that the practice places equal value on the holistic crafting of interior and external form as one.