DANIEL WOOD is an Indo-Italian Furniture Design & Production factory that manufactures and supplies cosmopolitan interior concepts consisting of furniture,home accessories and textiles.For each client our involvement differs. We select and tailor our services to meet your needs –product development, budgeting and cost estimating, scheduling production and delivery methods.Our approach to DESIGN is simple:we listen to you, we design for you and we deliver to you.

DANIEL WOOD has its manufacturing facility based in Noida, India and draws its inspirations from Made in Italy and the stories of great talent and craftsmanship of those who have found their own way towards Italian excellence.With it’s European office based in Turin, Italy Daniel Wood also works closely with Italian furniture producers that are the best of contemporary Made in Italy in terms of skills,experience and advanced technology in their respective sectors. Daniel Wood’s India production site occupies in excess of 15,000 square feet of production,design and office space, employing over 100 people in India. Our unique made-to-order manufacturing capabilities ensure our full product offer, on a range of lead-times between 6 to 12 weeks, with on time deliveries recorded above 99.7%.Trained by Italian Furniture technicians, we have created a highly skilled team of craftsmen.This skilled and dedicated team enables us to utilize modern and traditional production techniques to manufacture the vast variation of furniture requested by our clients.Our team have gained an expert knowledge in the installation of furniture into a variety of locations, from exclusive restaurants to unique luxury residential properties, and to commercial properties across India.Thanks to its combined experience and advanced skills, DANIEL WOOD can complete projects of any size with superior Made in Italy results, handcrafted in India.