ECP-Gate Coaching in Chandigarh
Other Businesses in Chandigarh
Reviews (6)
    • The Engineer Career Point provides the GATE coaching in Chandigarh. The blueprint to our success is IIT/IISc GATE dominant intelligence + GATE level Mock test + entire & renovate Printed Study Material + Online Test Series+ LIVE online lectures = Best GATE Coaching in Chandigarh!!!! We serve the best in various fields by exhilarating applicants for GATE, IES, RRBs, ESE, ISRO, BARC and PSUs exams. Get admitted to our institute and see how your dreams come true one by one. 

    Services
    • Gate Coaching centre in Chandigarh
    • Gate Coaching Institute in Chandigarh
    • Gate Coaching in Mohali
    • top gate coaching centres in Chandigarh
    • Gate Coaching in Chandigarh
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Address
    SCO 94-95, Basement & Ground floor, Sec-34/A
    160022 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-9855273076 www.engineerscareerpoint.com

    Reviews

    vikash kumar
    Faculties are good and better coordination with individual students. Study material are best for GATE preparation. Gives various star result in every year GATE Result.
    about 3 years ago
    shital sharma
    Engineers career point is the best gate coaching institute in Chandigarh. I will recommend everyone to go there and study there.
    almost 3 years ago
    Pooja Joshi
    Best institute for GATE Coaching IN Chandigarh.... Supportive faculties and friendly environment. I must say they have got good study material which is everything you need to crack the GATE exam.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
