DESIGN INSTIGATORS
Architects in Kanpur
Reviews (6)
    Design Instigators is a well recognized architecture, interiors and landscape firm with over thirty years of experience in designing and building landscapes for a broad range of public, private and corporate clients. We understand design as a process of discovery: an ongoing exercise that engages knowledge, intuition, values and inspiration. At Design Instigators, the core of the design approach is the artistic soul which we strive to foster from conceptualization to project implementation. It is this core which gives our work a unique identity. Our landscapes are firmly rooted in a comprehensive understanding of site and context which are developed in conjunction with the client to create places that have positive impact. Design Instigators is a complete solution provider with an innovative outlook which gives each project a timeless value. Issues of environmental and ecological concern, sustainability and energy efficiency form an intrinsic part of our approach.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • INTERIORS & LANDSCAPE CONSULTANCY.
    Service areas
    KANPUR
    Address
    7/103 Ground Floor Vijay Shree Appartment Swaroop Nagar Kanpur
    208002 Kanpur
    India
    +91-8800349207

    Reviews

    Akhilesh Gupta
    10 months ago
    neha singh
    about 3 years ago
    Jobin John
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
