Design Instigators is a well recognized architecture, interiors and landscape firm with over thirty years of experience in designing and building landscapes for a broad range of public, private and corporate clients. We understand design as a process of discovery: an ongoing exercise that engages knowledge, intuition, values and inspiration. At Design Instigators, the core of the design approach is the artistic soul which we strive to foster from conceptualization to project implementation. It is this core which gives our work a unique identity. Our landscapes are firmly rooted in a comprehensive understanding of site and context which are developed in conjunction with the client to create places that have positive impact. Design Instigators is a complete solution provider with an innovative outlook which gives each project a timeless value. Issues of environmental and ecological concern, sustainability and energy efficiency form an intrinsic part of our approach.