Global Green Design Studio Pvt. Ltd.
Architects in Gurgaon
Reviews (13)
    Global Green Design Studio is nationally recognized design build firm as full service in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential, retail architecture, interiors, corporate offices, landscaping, Hotels resorts, Individual bungalows, farm houses & engineering services also. We have proven our versatility by the successful completion of projects in multiple divisions in private & government sectors. GGDS have participated in several close competition & won the projects from several development authorities & public bodies.

    Special attention is devoted to our clients’ hopes and aspirations, for understand their needs to help them define a specific design program. The process is always an intimate intense effort, ensuring that the resulting design is perfectly fit. We oversee every stage of projects, from design rendering through construction, engineering systems, interior architecture, and master plans. Our active participation in the construction process and our collaboration with top interior, landscape designers creates a fluid, seamless home that meets all of our clients’ exacting requested specifications.

    Services
    Architects and interiors
    Service areas
    Gurgaon
    Address
    Plot No. 2990, Basement, Sector—40
    122003 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-1244562662 www.ggdesignstudio.in

    Reviews

    sandeep gahlaut
    Very professional and good and timely services
    about 1 month ago
    Neeraj Garg
    Excellent work , brilliant designs and genuine pricing.
    about 1 month ago
    Manish Kumar
    Excellent customer service. (EN) was very friendly, patient.
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 13 reviews
