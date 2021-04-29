Entracte is a leading interior design firm based in Bangalore. We specialize in residential and commercial interiors; including concept designing, management and execution of the designs. Our philosophy is to merge style, comfort and appropriateness to spirit up the space that reflects 'you' ... Your Personality! Your Dreams!!

We feel - "Buying a house and making it a home is a journey". We founded Entracte primarily with the motive of walking in this journey with you - to help you design your home and bring it to reality, so that it reciprocates with the same warmth and care you have given making it.

During the Design phase, we work with you to understand your vision or help you create that vision by understanding your taste, priorities, necessities and dreams.

We put life into the designs during Executionphase. We have got master craftsmen, contractors and suppliers, who we manage keeping in mind your timelines and resources.

We have designed & delivered more than 600 projects on a turnkey basis across India, and we are thankful to each one of our clients to have entrusted us with this responsibility.