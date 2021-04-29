Your browser is out-of-date.

Entracte
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (12)
    • Villa In Adarsh Palm Retreat, Entracte Entracte Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Villa In Adarsh Palm Retreat, Entracte Entracte Asian style living room
    Villa In Adarsh Palm Retreat, Entracte Entracte Asian style living room
    +33
    Villa In Adarsh Palm Retreat
    Bren Imperia, Entracte Entracte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Bren Imperia, Entracte Entracte Modern living room
    Bren Imperia, Entracte Entracte Modern living room
    +10
    Bren Imperia
    PLH Villa, Entracte Entracte Villas Bricks Red
    PLH Villa, Entracte Entracte Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
    PLH Villa, Entracte Entracte Mediterranean style living room
    +12
    PLH Villa
    Skanda Avani, Entracte Entracte Modern living room
    Skanda Avani, Entracte Entracte Modern living room
    Skanda Avani, Entracte Entracte Small kitchens
    +4
    Skanda Avani
    PLH Tower-6, Entracte Entracte Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    PLH Tower-6, Entracte Entracte Asian style living room
    PLH Tower-6, Entracte Entracte Balcony
    +7
    PLH Tower-6
    PLH 14232, Entracte Entracte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    PLH 14232, Entracte Entracte Modern living room
    PLH 14232, Entracte Entracte Modern living room
    +11
    PLH 14232
    Show all 26 projects

    Entracte is a leading interior design firm based in Bangalore. We specialize in residential and commercial interiors; including concept designing, management and execution of the designs. Our philosophy is to merge style, comfort and appropriateness to spirit up the space that reflects 'you' ... Your Personality! Your Dreams!!

    We feel - "Buying a house and making it a home is a journey". We founded Entracte primarily with the motive of walking in this  journey with you - to help you design your home and bring it to reality, so that it reciprocates with the same warmth and care you have given making it.  

    During the Design phase, we work with you to understand your vision or help you create that vision by understanding your taste, priorities, necessities and dreams.

    We put life into the designs during Executionphase. We have got master craftsmen, contractors and suppliers, who we manage keeping in mind your timelines and resources.

    We have designed & delivered more than 600 projects on a turnkey basis across India, and we are thankful to each one of our clients to have entrusted us with this responsibility.  

    Services
    Interior Designing and Execution
    Service areas
    Bangalore and PAN India
    Address
    # 9, Third Floor, Thubarahalli, Varthur Main Road, Bangalore—560066.
    560066 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9844118850 www.entracte.in

    Reviews

    Paulami Banerjee Paulami Banerjee
    They have done interiors for my 3bhk flat. We are very satisfied. Strongly recommend.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
    Edit
    Rizwan Pasha
    Excellent work!!
    about 1 year ago
    Sabir Azeez
    One of the Best interior company in Bangalore!! excellent work 👌
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 12 reviews
