This SmartWatch you can get to your Call logs, Camera, SMS, listen to Music, Pedometer, and Social Media as well. Apart from this, our product is also Water Resistance with smooth touch screen and also advanced fitness trackers and many more. So if you want to purchases this unique and Smart Watch then you can order this from Delhi itself. Digital Smart Watch is a 100 % genuine product with cash on delivery.
- Service areas
- Delhi
- Address
-
New Delhi
110021 Delhi
India
+91-7290051601 directsmartwatch.com