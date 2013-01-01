We have been a leading brand of planters in India and abroad for many years now. Our range of premium products has won multiple prestigious national and international design awards for their remarkably good designs and innovativeness. We are based out of India and shipping worldwide. Our clients include Le Meridian, Marriott, Bombay Headquarters, Panchshil Realty, Tesco Waterfront to name a few.
- Company awards
- European Product Design Award 2017—PlatinumIndia Design Mark 2014Designomics Award—2013Design Excellence 2013
- Address
-
C/o Frontier Polymers Pvt Ltd B-1 / H-2, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate
110044 New Delhi
India
+91-9462677543