Vr interio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    We understand what your “home” means to you. That is why, we offer end-to-end home solutions to transform your living space to make it chic, smart and ‘you’.

    Services
    • Interior designing
    • Modular kitchen
    • Painting service
    • architecural
    • Landscape
    • acoustic sound proofing
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Mysore
    • chikmangalore
    • Mangalore
    • Tumkur
    • Davangere
    • Belguam Karnataka
    • India
    Address
    malleshwaram
    560003 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-8095636838 www.vrinterio.com

    Reviews

    Vr interio Vr interio
    We are extremely happy with the design as well as finished interiors. Project was executed very professionally and completed on time. Thank you
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
