Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
iCraft Designz&amp;Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (13)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Villa interior designers in Hyderabad , iCraft Designz&Interiors iCraft Designz&Interiors BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Beige
    Villa interior designers in Hyderabad , iCraft Designz&Interiors iCraft Designz&Interiors KitchenAccessories & textiles Plywood Brown
    Villa interior designers in Hyderabad

    We are the top interior designers in Hyderabad, We plan to make your home the best place to live that reflect your style with our experience and aesthetic sense to make your home the best place.


    Services
    • INTERIOR DESIGNERS
    • DECORATORS
    • ARCHITECTS
    • 3D DESIGNERS
    • INTERIORS
    • HOME DECOR
    • HOME FURNISHINGS
    Service areas
    • HYDERABAD
    • VIJAYAWADA
    • WARANGAL
    • VIZAG
    • GUNTUR
    • DELHI
    Address
    Rd Number 36, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033
    500033 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9618037772 www.icraftdesignz.com

    Reviews

    Abhimanyu Kumar
    These people are fraud. They took my money. Gave me fancy design but never delivered as designed. Deadline was never met. Had to constant follow up. The store manager never answered my call. There's no one to reply to ur calls and messages. They literally harassed me. After sales service is hell. Even after logging the compliant they take months to reply. There's no escalation matrix. Like everyone is a king there and no one wants to work. Pathetic experience. Please don't waste ur money and invite stress. It's nothing but an Extreme stressful experience....
    3 months ago
    Prince Kumar
    Very poor customer service received from Sales Managers! They took an order from us for a wardrobe and then left us in a lurch! No communication and the wardrobe received was very different from our design. The kitchen installation was done by third grade carpenters who needed constant follow-up. The overall experience was nowhere close to professional or satisfying. More like - "I have paid them the money and must suffer!"...
    3 months ago
    David kishore
    Sam’ team made beautiful designs for our new home and helped with some small space challenges we have. They took inspiration from a Pinterest board of things we like and made a design we really love that fits our taste. They made sure the furniture sam suggested would fit well in our house. They also made sure we could fit in items we already owned and wanted to keep. I got to take home samples to see how they looked in our home. Sam is also very quick to respond to questions. Overall a wonderful experience :) Thanks !!
    3 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
      Add SEO element