Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Liveup Homes
Architects in New Delhi, Delhi, India
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence | Punjabi Bagh, Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Modern living room Wood Beige
    Residence | Punjabi Bagh, Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Modern living room Wood Beige
    Residence | Punjabi Bagh, Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Modern dining room Wood Beige
    +10
    Residence | Punjabi Bagh
    Panchsheela park , Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Colonial style dining room Wood Brown
    Panchsheela park , Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Colonial style dining room Wood Wood effect
    Panchsheela park , Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Colonial style dining room Wood Wood effect
    Panchsheela park
    white abode, Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Marble White
    white abode, Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood-Plastic Composite Wood effect
    white abode, Liveup Homes Liveup Homes Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Ceramic Multicolored
    +4
    white abode

    We are a Delhi based Home Design and Construction company. We deliver bespoke residences designed and built by world class architects & construction experts, adorned by peerless furniture and lifestyle products. Residences that are designed to make the everyday extraordinary.

    Our great team of Architects, Designers, Construction and Interiors experts, home decorators, International lifestyle products and art providers from our globally curated community ensure that you get your dream home.

    Services
    home construction and interior designing
    Service areas
    Delhi, New Delhi, and India
    Address
    110067 New Delhi, Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9810814484 liveup.in
    Legal disclosure

    Homes that define you! Homes that reside you!

      Add SEO element