We are a Delhi based Home Design and Construction company. We deliver bespoke residences designed and built by world class architects & construction experts, adorned by peerless furniture and lifestyle products. Residences that are designed to make the everyday extraordinary.
Our great team of Architects, Designers, Construction and Interiors experts, home decorators, International lifestyle products and art providers from our globally curated community ensure that you get your dream home.
- Services
- home construction and interior designing
- Service areas
- Delhi, New Delhi, and India
- Address
-
110067 New Delhi, Delhi, India
India
+91-9810814484 liveup.in
Legal disclosure
Homes that define you! Homes that reside you!