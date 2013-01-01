Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio Arcave
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Living room, Studio Arcave Studio Arcave Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Metallic/Silver
    Living room, Studio Arcave Studio Arcave Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Metallic/Silver
    Living room, Studio Arcave Studio Arcave Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect
    Living room
    Village home stay, Studio Arcave Studio Arcave
    Village home stay, Studio Arcave Studio Arcave
    Village home stay, Studio Arcave Studio Arcave
    +6
    Village home stay
    Facade design for farm stay, Studio Arcave Studio Arcave Bungalows Bricks Multicolored
    Facade design for farm stay

    Arcave is a combination of two words architecture and cave arc+ave.The first architectural building was cave so here we exactly design spaces which cooperates with environment and gives luxurious shelter to modern living. We are working since year 2013 in the feild of architecture and design. We are seeking challenging design programmes with increased responsibility towards society and environment that will enable us to contribute to organizational goals while ofering an opportunity for personal growth and advancement.

    Services
    • Architectural planning and design
    • site supervisions
    • interiors
    • landscapes
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Pune, and Gandhidham
    Address
    Lodha fiorenza A-2502
    400063 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9033836904

    Reviews

    Bjack creation
    Best interior design..proper use of space
    almost 3 years ago
    Margi Padsala
    Impressive implementation of materials for creating impressive spaces and design
    almost 3 years ago
    REIDIUS ARCHITECTS
    Had a great experience to work with you...u r a creative soul...u r concepts,material solutions r great nd uniq...eagrly waiting for work with u..again..
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element