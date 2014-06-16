Ferrocement is a composite
material comprising rich cement which is highly reinforced with continuous and
small diameter steel rods and wires. It may be defined as ‘Sophistically
designed well proportioned cement based compound in which optimum quantity of suitably sized steel sections are evenly dispersed for achieving remarkablehomogeneity, ideal monolithic properties, excellent strength and absolute
impermeability’ .
Its engineering properties, not
only in compression but also in tension, bending and fatigue are far superior.
Unlike RCC, its panels are quitethin. Its thickness is generally between 20mm to 50mm. It is light in weightand can be constructed to any shape of cross section.
