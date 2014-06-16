Your browser is out-of-date.

prefer Industries private limited
Roofing & Gutters in Noida
    ferrocement canopies and Roofs

    Ferrocement is a composite

    material comprising rich cement which is highly reinforced with continuous and

    small diameter steel rods and wires. It may be defined as  ‘Sophistically

    designed well proportioned cement based compound in which optimum quantity of suitably sized steel sections are evenly dispersed for achieving remarkablehomogeneity, ideal monolithic properties, excellent strength and absolute

    impermeability’ .


     


    Its engineering properties, not

    only in compression but also in tension, bending and fatigue are far superior.

    Unlike RCC, its panels are quitethin. Its thickness is generally between 20mm to 50mm. It is light in weightand can be constructed to any shape of cross section.   

    Services
    • ferrocementroofing
    • Rain water harvesting tank
    • septic tank
    • overhead water tank
    Service areas
    delhi ncr and noida
    Address
    Shaberi Gautam budhanagar. Noida. Uttar Pradesh
    201016 Noida
    India
    +91-9911966848
