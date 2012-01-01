Off Course started in 2012 with an idea of converting travel into an art form. Dedicated to adventure and nature, team Off Course strives to explore unseen destinations for its travelers & design adventure tours in India for every explorer on the planet.

Concept Off Course:-

· Take a detour Off Course, to explore more.

At Off Course, our aim is to:-

· Put new destinations on travel chart of the world for you, where you can rejuvenate yourself in the lap of nature & energize your soul by exploring different cultures.

· Provide employment to local people of these destinations to make sure that they get the best benefit of their native place & don’t have to migrate out in search of work.

· Design products for your every travel need so that you concentrate more on exploring & less on handling baggage.

· Introduce the unique traveler in you to the world through our Magazine Off Course which is written by the travelers like you for the travelers like you.

Our services & products:-

· Camping inHimalayas & adventure activities like biking tours, camel safari in Jaisalmer, trekking, rock climbing, river rafting etc. corporatecamping tours, Educational workshops.

· Travel goods & products.

Magazine Off Course.