Nestopia
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    • Residential - Dataye, Nestopia Nestopia Modern living room
    Residential - Dataye, Nestopia Nestopia Modern style bedroom
    Residential - Dataye
    Residential - Agarwal, Nestopia Nestopia Modern style bedroom White
    Residential - Agarwal, Nestopia Nestopia Modern style bedroom Amber/Gold
    Residential - Agarwal, Nestopia Nestopia Modern nursery/kids room Wood effect
    Residential - Agarwal

    Nestopia's guided process + intuitive technology saves you from the chaos that plagues India’s interiors industry. We ensure you make informed decisions + remain involved at every stage so the space we create for you is one where you truly belong!

    We, at Nestopia realised, the existing chaos and obsolete ways of functioning were hindering consumers while engaging with interior design services in India.     So we created Nestopia with the goal to organise + provide.  Nestopia aims to solve the chaos, by providing all the processes + people required to create a home or commercial space from start to finish under one roof. We have developed standardized methods to ensure consistency in quality and have used technology to empower our consumers with understanding + access during the journey of creating their dream space.  What consumers partake in: they trust. That’s why Nestopia exists, to earn the trust of every client we service.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • space planning
    • Home & Office Renovation
    • Design consultation
    • Space Customization
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Pune
    • Ahmedabad
    • New Delhi
    • Navi Mumbai
    • Surat
    Address
    5/6, Snehdhara CHS Limited, Jeevan Vikas Kendra Marg, Mhada Colony, Andheri East.
    400069 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8080255233 nestopia.com
