Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mint Infotech
Designers in New Delhi
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3D Architectural Visualization, Mint Infotech Mint Infotech
    3D Architectural Visualization

    Mint Infotech is an innovative digital media solutions and services company providing media experience, development and delivery of world-class design solutions for various corporate, government, healthcare, education, and realty sectors.

    Mint Infotech has been developing customized 3D architectural walk-throughs, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), creative motion graphics, animations, and videos.  

    Services
    • 3DArchitecturalvisualization 3D walk-throughs and renders Interactive AR
    • VR and XR solutions Gaming solutions in Unity 3D High-end Whiteboard Animations Custom Motion Graphics
    • Animations
    • Videos Gaming and app based Learning design
    • 3D walk-throughs and renders
    • Interactive AR
    • VR and XR solutions
    • Gaming solutions in Unity 3D
    • High-end Whiteboard Animations
    • Custom Motion Graphics
    • Animations and Videos
    • Mobile Interactivity
    • Gaming and app based
    • Learning design
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    828, Laxmi Deep Building, Laxmi Nagar District Centre
    110092 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9711298906
      Add SEO element