Mint Infotech is an innovative digital media solutions and services company providing media experience, development and delivery of world-class design solutions for various corporate, government, healthcare, education, and realty sectors.
Mint Infotech has been developing customized 3D architectural walk-throughs, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), creative motion graphics, animations, and videos.
- Services
- 3DArchitecturalvisualization 3D walk-throughs and renders Interactive AR
- VR and XR solutions Gaming solutions in Unity 3D High-end Whiteboard Animations Custom Motion Graphics
- Animations
- Videos Gaming and app based Learning design
- Service areas
- New Delhi
- Address
-
828, Laxmi Deep Building, Laxmi Nagar District Centre
110092 New Delhi
India
+91-9711298906