Furnishq
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    2BHK Navi Mumbai

    At FURNISHQ we’re a different kind of interior designing company. We work every day to find new, unique products and styles that offer the very best in today’s affordable modern interior needs. While our competitors invent new sales or promotions to play the pricing game, we work to ensure that every experience you have with us is fantastic! That means we’re concerned about more than just price. Our goal is for you to be thrilled with every single interaction, design and product every single time. And to do that we go beyond just low prices; we focus on providing you true value. Whether it’s designing, or execution experience, cool designs for your office, or contemporary designs for your living room or bedroom, we’re committed to combining excellent product quality AND service into an experience you just can’t beat!

    We’re here to help make your home a refuge – a retreat where you feel comfortable relaxing on the weekend, watching a movie on the couch, or hosting a dinner party. Let us help make your bedroom the peaceful sanctuary you’ve been craving with a cool platform bed and stylish dresser. Compliment your home’s architecture with a sleek, comfy sofa and TV Stand, or make the dining room your family’s hub with an eye-catching dining table. Complete each room with our collection of artwork adding pops of color to your walls. Add one of our modern desks to your home office, and make it a little easier on yourself to sit down and knock out projects.

    For every room in your home, you’ll find the very best in modern designs, enabling you to create your motif – your vision of what style and comfort should look like. We carry exclusive modern brands like Hettich, Ebco, Century, Merino, Polycab, Legrand, Gyproc, Philips and Green ply, just to name a few, to offer you an unparalleled array of hand-selected styles and materials for every room in your home. And we do all of this at the very best prices, every single day.

    Services
    • Civil
    • carpenter
    • ceiling
    • plumbing
    • painting
    • electric
    • designing
    • layout
    • space planning
    • 2D 3D plans
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai
    Address
    83,Mysore Park,Chembur
    400071 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820738364 www.furnishq.com

    Reviews

    Prasad Upganlawar
    Exceptional service time. Unmatchable quality & service experince.
    about 6 years ago
