It was great working with Rahul the man behind the "DESIRE INTERIORS". He is a true professional. He was very sensitive to our needs and requests and was dedicated in getting the job done on time. He has a great eye for detail, and is able to efficiently recommend the best solutions for all design works. He is truly an artist! I would recommend DESIRE INTERIORS for Furniture design, Room layout and Color selection
We appreciate the execution. team members, including carpenters, painters, and tile fitters, who all put forth their best effort to deliver us our row house on time and with nice designs and Decor.Nice team to work with, we loved the whole process starting from designing to complete execution, we liked the crystal clear 3D presentation that gives us complete information for decision making. Keep the good work going on....
